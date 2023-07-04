Case against expanding London's ultra low emission zone to outer boroughs

London's anti-air pollution plan is set to expand to the less-connected outer boroughs next month and not everyone is happy about it. So, the plan will face a test in court today... A group of local governments claim the decision to expand it is flawed and unlawful. The existing 'ultra low emission zone' plan is restricted to London's inner roads. The scheme, introduced in 2019, requires more polluting vehicles to pay a 16 dollar toll when they are driven within inner london. The expansion plan, put forward by London mayor Sadiq Khan is to extend the zone to the city's less-connected outer boroughs. This will encompass 5 million extra people, making it the largest such scheme in Europe.