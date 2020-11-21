Cardinal Joseph speaks out against China- Vatican's secret deal

China and the Vatican have recently renewed a secret agreement first signed two years ago...it allowed both the Vatican and Beijing to have a say in the appointment of bishops in the China...
However not everybody is in favour of this agreement, especially since no body knows what it entails...former bishop of Hong Kong, Cardinal Joseph Zen has accused the Vatican city's secretary of state cardinal parolin of betraying the 12 million catholics in China in favour of appeasing the communist regime.