Carbon-neutral cacao in France? Cargo sailboat makes it possible
Mar 01, 2021, 07.25 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
A French company has gone back to the basics of maritime transport with the use of a sailboat to ship cargo to and from France and the Americas in a bid to make the movement of goods by sea between the two sides of the Atlantic carbon-neutral.
