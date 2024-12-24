Is this a case of sugar-coating taxes? India's GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has surprised moviegoers and snack lovers by introducing different rates of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for popcorn. Prepacked salted popcorn will now attract a 12% GST, while caramelized popcorn faces a steep 18%. Earlier, the GST rate was uniformly 5% for all kinds of popcorn. Watch in for more details!