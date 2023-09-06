Capitol riots case: Ex-leader of far-right group Proud Boys sentenced to 22 years

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Former leader of the far-right Proud Boys Militia has been imprisoned for 22 years Enrique Tarrio gets the longest term for involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Pronouncing the Judgment of US District Judge Timothy Kelly, she said that Tarrio was the ultimate leader of the conspiracy.

