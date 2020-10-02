"Can't exclude the possibility", says Armenia on Pakistani fighters on ground amid clashes

In a big development, Armenia has said that it "can't exclude the possibility" of Pakistani fighters on the ground fight along with "mercenaries operating in Azerbaijan". Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Yerevan said," It won't be a surprise for us", recalling how in the 1990s Pakistani nationals were present when war broke in Nagorno Karabakh. He also slammed turkey for sending Jihadis to Azerbaijan explaining "this imposed or instigated war" has been "well planned jointly with Turkey". Clashes have broken between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the past few days over the Nagorno Karabakh region leaving several dead and fears of spillover in the region.