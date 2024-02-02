Canadian small businesses on brink as pandemic aid disappears
The lifeblood of the Canadian economy, small businesses, face a precarious tightrope walk. Pandemic support has ended, leaving thousands struggling with loan repayments. Nearly two-thirds of the private sector workforce falls within these small firms, making their fate crucial to national prosperity. As of last month, a significant portion of the government loans remain unpaid, with some estimates reaching a quarter of recipients missing the deadline. Watch to know more!