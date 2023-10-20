Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India; Canada says, 'Will not take any retaliatory steps'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
In the ongoing Khalistani dispute over the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada has now withdrawn 41 of its diplomat from India. Canadian Foreign Minister made this announcement.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos