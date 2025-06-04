LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 14:06 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 14:06 IST
Canada: Wildfires force 27,000 to evacuate
Videos Jun 04, 2025, 14:06 IST

Canada: Wildfires force 27,000 to evacuate

Wildfires raging in 3 Canadian provinces have forced massive evacuations. Most of the evacuated residents are from Manitoba — which declared a state of emergency last week. Watch in for more details!

