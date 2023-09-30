Canada under Justin Trudeau’s leadership

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
Justin Trudeau's diminishing popularity has a lot to do with the numerous scandals he and his Liberal party have been a part of. Trudeau has had a fair share of controversies ever since he became the Prime Minister in 2015. What are some of the biggest scandals of Trudeau's career? Canadians are also displeased with how Trudeau has been handling inflation, high living costs and related issues.

