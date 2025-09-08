LOGIN
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 11:23 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 11:23 IST
Canada's Jobless Rate Near Its Highest Point Since 2016 | WION
With 66,000 jobs lost in august, Canada's unemployment rate nearly hit a level not seen since 2016. Employment fell across several industries, especially some of those most exposed to tariffs.

