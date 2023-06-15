Canada pulls plug on AIIB, probes Chinese influence | World Business Watch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
In a significant development, Canada has decided to suspend its involvement with the Asian infrastructure investment bank, also known as the AIIB. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland made the announcement today, declaring an immediate halt to all government-led activities at the bank. This move comes as the Canadian government launches an investigation into alleged substantial interference from the Chinese government within the institution.