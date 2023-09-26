Canada PM Trudeau 'deeply embarrassed' after parliament honours a Nazi veteran

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
An invitation to parliament for a Ukrainian man who fought for a Nazi unit in World War Two is "deeply embarrassing" to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says. Yaroslav Hunka, 98, got a standing ovation after House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota called him a "hero" during a Friday visit by Ukraine's president.

