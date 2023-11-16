World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Canada PM Justin Trudeau's declining popularity in opinion polls
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 16, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing pressure to resign or be forced out of the leadership of the Liberal Party due to his declining popularity in opinion polls.
trending now
Canada PM Justin Trudeau's declining popularity in opinion polls
Around 800 tremors strike Iceland, probability| of eruption remains high
Russia loads missile with nuclear-capable glide vehicle into launch silo
Myanmar rebel groups take control of a border post with India, 200,000 people displaced
Israel-Palestine war: Israeli army withdraws from Al-Shifa hospital after raiding it
recommended videos
Rishi Sunak battles court over Rwanda migrant policy; Tories split
Sweden launches huge new plastic recycling center
Israel-Palestine war: Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei tells Haniyeh, 'won't enter your war'
Israel-Palestine war: Hostage deal for 3-day pause in fighting?
Biden-Xi resume high-level military talks at san Francisco meet
recommended videos
Rishi Sunak battles court over Rwanda migrant policy; Tories split
Sweden launches huge new plastic recycling center
Israel-Palestine war: Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei tells Haniyeh, 'won't enter your war'
Israel-Palestine war: Hostage deal for 3-day pause in fighting?