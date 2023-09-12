Canada PM Justin Trudeau stuck in New Delhi due to jet's technical failures

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is still in New Delhi after his G20 participation may finally fly back this afternoon. The 51-year-old and his delegation were forced to stay back in the Indian Capital after their official aircraft encountered 'technical failures'.

