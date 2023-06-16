Canada Highway Crash occurred at intersection of two highways near Carberry
At least 15 people died in one of the worst traffic accidents in recent Canadian history when a semi-trailer truck collided with a small bus carrying elderly passengers in the province of Manitoba. The collision happened at the intersection of Highways 1 and 5, close to Carberry, Manitoba. The semi-trailer was travelling east on Highway One, and the bus carrying the elderly passengers from Dolphin was travelling south on Highway 5.