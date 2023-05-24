Canada elections: Justin Trudeau faces heat over Chinese meddling

Canada has cleared the air on Beijing's role in meddling with its domestic elections. Canada's top official handling the investigation said, China sought to interfere in Canada's last two elections but clearly failed to sway the outcome. Authorities have also ruled out a public inquiry into the matter which the opposition has been demanding Beijing on the other hand has repeatedly denied the accusations these allegations are based on leaked intelligence documents and unnamed sources, which include secret campaign donations and some Chinese operatives working for Canadian candidates or lawmakers