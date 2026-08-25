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Canada announces 15-50% tariffs on US goods, warns of stopping critical minerals supply to US

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 23:11 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 23:11 IST
Canada announced tariffs ranging between 15-50% on U.S. goods with effect from September 8. This came in response to Trump imposing a 50% tariff on around 20 billion dollars of Canadian goods.

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