Canada accuses India of involvement in Nijjar's death
This week, India, Canada relations hit an all-time low with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging that Ottawa was 'actively pursuing credible allegations' linking Indian agents to the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India says Trudeau's claims are politically motivated. Canada and India have expelled each other's diplomats, issued travel advisories, and also suspended visa services. What does this mean for Indians living in Canada? Listen in to Vikram Chandra.