The Norway Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has said that his country can work with India for 'lasting peace'. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he explained that the lasting peace has to be 'fair peace' & "not any peace at any price, it has to be lasting". The war in Ukraine is in 3 year and talks are underway for a ceasefire, led by the Trump administration. Terming India-Norway ties "close and developing" he pointed that Norway parliament is set to ratify India-EFTA trade pact.