Can United spoil Man City's treble bid? | WION Sports Extra

All roads lead from Manchester to Wembley Stadium on Saturday for the first-ever FA Cup final between the city's archrivals. For Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, a first FA Cup triumph since 2019 would put them one game away from repeating Manchester United's feat of winning the English Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. As for Manchester United, who have already secured Champions League football for next season, it represents the chance to finish the season with two trophies, having already lifted the League Cup in February. It would represent an impressive first season at the helm for Dutch coach Erik ten Hag.