Can Trump still close the deal?

Donald Trump has long projected himself as a master negotiator, but two of his biggest challenges are testing that reputation. In Iran, months of military pressure, sanctions and diplomacy have yet to produce a lasting settlement. On the trade front, hopes of breakthrough agreements have instead given way to fresh tariff battles and renewed uncertainty. As Washington escalates pressure on multiple fronts, the key question remains: can Trump's strategy deliver the deals he seeks, or is the world moving toward deeper economic and geopolitical confrontation?