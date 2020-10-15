Can Trump close the gap with Biden? | U.S. Election 2020 New York Direct

Oct 15, 2020, 10.15 PM(IST)
Follow Us
A tight poll with just 20 days to election day, Donald Trump reached IOWA to appeal to rural voters. Thousands of largely 'MASKLESS' supporters attended Trump's 90-minute address at the Des Moines International Airport. Can Trump win IOWA again?