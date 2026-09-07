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Can sound frequencies bring down enemy drones?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 20:35 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 20:35 IST
Could sound waves become a new weapon against enemy drones? Researchers are exploring how powerful acoustic frequencies could disrupt, damage or disable unmanned aerial systems.

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