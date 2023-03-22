Can Mbappe, Morata & De Bruyne be successful Captains?

It is transition time in international football. Three major European heavyweights have named new captains for the new international football cycle. 2022 Qatar World Cup Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe has been chosen as the captain of France by Didier Deschamps, making him the youngest captain in the history of Les Bleus. Kevin De Bruyne has replaced Eden Hazard as the new Belgian captain. However, the biggest surprise came from the Spanish camp, which picked Alvaro Morata as its new leader.