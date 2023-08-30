Can kissing for extended intervals lead to ruptured eardrums? Here's what happened to a Chinese man

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
A Chinese man’s eardrum ruptured during a passionate 10-minute kiss with his girlfriend. The incident occurred on Chinese Valentine’s Day on August 22. Watch this video to know all details.

