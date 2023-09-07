Can India amplify the voice of the global south?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
India steers the G20 agenda at a time when the world is recovering from COVID-19, facing Global economic instability, and tackling the challenges of the Russia-Ukraine war with food and energy insecurity taking centre stage. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also pushing for Africa Union G20 Membership. What to expect from the two-day summit?

