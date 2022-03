Left coalition leader Gustavo Petro secured the nomination of the left-wing Historic Pact coalition during voting in primaries. In the Historic Pact primary, Petro won more than 80% - some 3.5 million votes - with around 80% of precincts reporting. Gutierrez won more than 54% - some 1.7 million ballots - in the primary for a coalition representing a sector of Colombia's right-wing, with about 80% counted.