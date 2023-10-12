Can Australia bounce back against proteas?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Australia will aim to bounce back after their opening defeat to India as they face rivals South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday. The Proteas are full confidence after scoring a World Cup record 428 in the victory over Sri Lanka. Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is available for the clash and he could come in to the XI in place of Cameron Green. Wion's cricket expert Dav Whatmore previews the clash with Esha Hanspal.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos