Cambodian court orders jail sentences for nearly 60 opposition figures including Prominent lawyer Theary Seng

Published: Jun 15, 2022, 09:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A Cambodian court has ordered jail sentences for nearly 60 opposition figures for conspiring to commit treason, it also includes prominent American-Cambodian lawyer Theary Seng; she has been sentenced to six years in jail.
Read in App