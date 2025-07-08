LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 21:30 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 21:30 IST
Calm returns to Kenya after violent protests
Calm returns to Kenya after violent protests

After days of violent protests that claimed at least 11 lives, Kenya has returned to a sense of calm. Life is slowly getting back to normal in Nairobi. Watch for more details!

