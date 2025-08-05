LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /California wildfires: Los padres forest fire threatens 360 homes
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 05, 2025, 15:29 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 15:29 IST
California wildfires: Los padres forest fire threatens 360 homes
Videos Aug 05, 2025, 15:29 IST

California wildfires: Los padres forest fire threatens 360 homes

Smoke and flames fill the skies over southern California, where a fast-growing wildfire near Santa maria has exploded to more than 49,000 acres.

Trending Topics

trending videos