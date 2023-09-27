Byju's restructuring plan unveiled | World Business Watch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Byju's is set to undergo a significant transformation. The company, valued at 22 billion dollars just last year, is gearing up for a restructuring plan. New leadership, in the form of India CEO Arjun Mohan, is driving this change by consolidating various business verticals.

