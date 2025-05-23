LOGIN
Published: May 23, 2025, 12:32 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 12:32 IST
BYD beats Tesla in Europe for the first time with 169% surge
BYD beats Tesla in Europe for the first time with 169% surge

In April, Chinese automaker BYD achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Tesla in electric vehicle sales in Europe for the first time. BYD registered 7,231 new battery-electric vehicles.

