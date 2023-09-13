Busiest trade crossing between Pak-Afg shut down | World at War

A gun battle erupted between Pakistan border forces and Afghan Taliban on the 6th of September. Both sides pinned the blame on each other for triggering the firefight which resulted in the shutdown of their busiest trade crossing. In a separate incident on the same day, Pakistan military claimed to have repelled a cross-border raid from Afghanistan by hundreds of Pakistan Taliban militants. Caretaker Pakistani foreign minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, tried to diffuse the situation by claiming that the Chitral attack was an isolated incident and didn't have the sanction of the Afghan government. On Saturday, seven more terrorists were killed by the security forces in an intense exchange of fire in the Chitral district. Since Taliban's ascension to power in Kabul two years ago, Islamabad and Kabul have had frosty relations. Islamabad has accused Kabul of harboring militants carrying out attacks on Pakistani soil, a charge denied by Afghan Taliban.