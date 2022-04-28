Burundi: What led to the genocide of Tutsis?

In 1972, a Hutu insurrection broke out against the Tutsis in Burundi. Tutsis living in the south of the country were attacked and killed. Between 100,000 to 300,000 Tutsis were killed. What led to the genocide of Tutsis?
