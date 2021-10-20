Burundi launches COVID-19 vaccination drive

Oct 20, 2021, 03:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In a shift towards a more active approach to containing the Covid-19 pandemic, Burundi has rolled out its first COVID-19 vaccines. According to the reports, the jabs administered Monday were part of a Chinese donation of 500,000 Sinopharm doses.
