The row over the alleged cash pile at Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma's residence has taken a new turn. The Supreme Court of India has released an inquiry report, photographs, and videos as part of an internal investigation. The CJI has directed Justice Varma to preserve call records amid an ongoing legal matter. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered Justice Varma’s repatriation to the Allahabad High Court. Watch this report for more details!