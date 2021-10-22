Burial sites of ancient Peruvian civilization discovered

Oct 22, 2021, 04:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Archaeologists found four burial sites belonging to an ancient civilization dating from 400 to 200 B.C.E. in Chiclayo, Peru. These tombs are the first sites found in the Lambayeque valley related to the Wari culture.
