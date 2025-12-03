/Bulgaria Protests: Outrage Over Proposed Tax Hikes

Published: Dec 03, 2025, 24:17 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 24:17 IST
Bulgaria’s government has withdrawn its 2026 draft budget following large-scale protests across Sofia and other cities. The plan—its first prepared in euros ahead of Bulgaria’s expected currency adoption—faced public backlash over proposed tax and social security hikes. Opposition groups also accused the government of corruption and demanded greater accountability. With the budget now scrapped, officials warn that the new drafting process will be difficult and could intensify social tensions.