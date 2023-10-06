Building blaze in India's financial capital: 7 dead, over 40 injured | Many vehicles burnt to ashes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
At least 7 people were killed and over 40 injured in a blaze at a seven-story building in the Indian city of Mumbai. The blaze was reported at 3 am on at the Jai Bhavani building near Azad Maidan in Goregaon west area of India's financial capital. The fire department tagged the incident as a level-2 fire. Many vehicles were burnt to ashes. The injured have been admitted to two hospitals in the city. Mumbai fires have long raised questions about fire safety in India. Thousands of older buildings in India’s key financial hub are in disrepair, and experts say safety standards are not being universally enforced.

