/Buenos Aires designers turn waste into art

What happens to a broken toy, an old blanket or a used coffee capsule? In Buenos Aires, creative designers and craftspeople are giving discarded items a remarkable second life. From jewellery made out of coffee capsules to home décor crafted from forgotten materials, a growing movement is proving that waste can become something beautiful. Their work is not only reducing landfill waste but also inspiring people to rethink what they throw away and embrace a more sustainable way of living.