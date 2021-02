On being asked to BBC former senior journalist Andrew Whitehead over gigantic allocation to healthcare sector in this budget, he says 'It's a good and important step, but we have to remember two things; firstly it would be India's spending over healthcare that is still very low as compared to many nations with 10% of their GDP, Secondly, allocation of 35,000 crores to Covid vaccine could be a radical turning point as far as India's health sector is concerned'.