Singer Bryan Adams has collaborated with several musicians, but his latest one is bananas. He has chimpanzees painting on canvases prepared by him to raise money for the 150-acre Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida. The Save the Chimps collection was unveiled for Miami Art Week and comprises 36 acrylic-on-canvas paintings, The Times reported. All of them have been created by Adams and 15 chimpanzees who live at the primate sanctuary.
Bryan Adams Joins Hands With Painting Chimps For His Latest Masterpieces
