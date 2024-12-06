Singer Bryan Adams has collaborated with several musicians, but his latest one is bananas. He has chimpanzees painting on canvases prepared by him to raise money for the 150-acre Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida. The Save the Chimps collection was unveiled for Miami Art Week and comprises 36 acrylic-on-canvas paintings, The Times reported. All of them have been created by Adams and 15 chimpanzees who live at the primate sanctuary.