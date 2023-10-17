Brussels shooting: Belgium-Sweden match abandoned after two Swedes shot dead

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Two Swedish Nationals have been shot tent and a third person injured in Brussels in an attack which prosecutors are treating as terrorism. Brussels is on its highest Terror alert as the gunman who appeared to have an assault rifle remains at large in Europe. Belgium's Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden was suspended at half-time and subsequently abandoned.

