Bruce Springsteen postpones shows: Suffering from peptic ulcer disease symptoms

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Bruce Springsteen, the 73-year-old singer, has postponed all of his September concert dates due to peptic ulcer disease symptoms. The decision to postpone the shows was made by his medical advisers.

