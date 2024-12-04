A star-studded lineup of fashion and entertainment icons gathered at London's Royal Albert Hall for the prestigious annual Fashion Awards. Pop sensation Rihanna stole the spotlight, arriving in a striking pale blue fluffy coat, fashionably late. She was accompanied by her partner, A$AP Rocky, who was honored with the Cultural Innovator Award, expressing gratitude as he stated the recognition "means so much" to him. Watch to know more!
British Fashion Awards 2024: Best Dressed Celebrity Red Carpet Looks | GRAVITAS | WION
