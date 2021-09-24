British Airways to scrap Gatwick short-haul flights after low-cost plan fails

Sep 24, 2021, 12:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
British Airways said it was scrapping most short-haul operations at London's no.2 airport Gatwick, blaming pilots for rejecting a plan to set up a new low-cost unit to better compete against easyJet (EZJ.L) as flying returns after the pandemic.
