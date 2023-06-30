BRICS summit to be held in Johannesburg: Will Vladimir Putin attend the 15th Summit?
The 15th BRICS summit is going to be held in August in South Africa's Johannesburg which will include major emerging economies like Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has been in the news for more than one reason. There has been speculation about additions of new members or changes in the venue. Even though the venue has been confirmed the biggest question lies whether Vladimir Putin who has just torched a mutiny back home will attend the summit?