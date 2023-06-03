BRICS Summit 2023: South Africa FM says mulling over if Putin attend August meet

The arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin overshadowed the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in South Africa. Why the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin? What did the BRICS foreign ministers say during the meeting in Capetown? The power of an ICC arrest warrant versus the weight of diplomatic immunity and similar scenarios from the past & how they played out. BRICS leaders have said they are open to admitting new members, an expansion is likely on the agenda of the ongoing meeting. Iran's foreign minister and his Saudi counterpart were also in cape town to participate in the BRICS forum.